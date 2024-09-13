News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel identifies Hamas gunmen it claims were targeted in strike that killed UNRWA staff
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-13 | 00:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel identifies Hamas gunmen it claims were targeted in strike that killed UNRWA staff
The Israeli military on Thursday named nine men it said were Hamas militants killed in Gaza airstrikes that the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said had left six of its staffers dead.
The military said three of the Hamas men had doubled as UNRWA workers. Reuters was unable to independently verify their identities. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
UNRWA said six staffers were killed in two airstrikes that hit a school in central Gaza on Wednesday, the highest death toll among its staff in a single incident.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the attack, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the attack had killed at least 18 people, including the UNRWA staff, women, and children. He said it took the total number of UNRWA staff killed in the conflict to 220.
"This incident must be independently and thoroughly investigated to ensure accountability," Dujarric said. "The continued lack of effective protection for civilians in Gaza is unconscionable."
UNRWA said the school compound in central Gaza had been serving as a shelter for displaced people. The Israeli military said it was also being used by Hamas militants.
Guterres calls upon all parties to refrain from using schools, shelters, or the areas around them for military purposes, Dujarric said.
UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma said on Thursday that Israeli authorities had not asked the agency for a list of the staff killed in the attack on the school. The Israeli military said it did submit such a request.
"The names that appear on today's statement from the Israeli Army have not been flagged to us before by the Israeli authorities in previous occasions prior to today," Touma said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Military
Gaza
UNRWA
War
Hamas
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20
Israeli army: Air Force strikes Hamas command and control complex in Gaza school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20
Israeli army: Air Force strikes Hamas command and control complex in Gaza school
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Spain to host meeting of European and Muslim countries on Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Spain to host meeting of European and Muslim countries on Palestinian statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
UN report: Gaza economy shrinks to less than a sixth of its pre-war size
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
UN report: Gaza economy shrinks to less than a sixth of its pre-war size
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15
Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15
Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
0
World News
03:28
UK's Starmer in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
World News
03:28
UK's Starmer in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
0
World News
04:42
France summons Iranian chargé d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
04:42
France summons Iranian chargé d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:17
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child
Lebanon News
12:17
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child
4
Lebanon News
10:31
Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
10:31
Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry
5
Lebanon News
10:39
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:39
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself
Lebanon News
06:09
Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More