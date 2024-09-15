Army says 'high probability' Israel air strike caused deaths of 3 hostages in November

The Israeli military on Sunday said there was a "high probability" an Israeli air strike was responsible for the deaths of three hostages who were killed in Gaza in November.



"The findings of the investigation suggest a high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF airstrike, during the elimination of the Hamas Northern Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, on November 10th, 2023," the military said in a statement, referring to the deaths of captives Corporal Nik Beizer, Sergeant Ron Sherman and Elia Toledano.



AFP