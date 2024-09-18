Blinken says Gaza ceasefire is best way to ensure stability

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18 | 07:42



Blinken says Gaza ceasefire is best way to ensure stability

Blinken says Gaza ceasefire is best way to ensure stability

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that a ceasefire to halt the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is the best way to contain violence across the Middle East.

“We all know that a ceasefire is the best chance to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and address risks to regional stability,” he told journalists at a joint press conference in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Antony Blinken

Israel

Hamas

War

Gaza

Stability

Middle East











