Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says

A U.N. committee on Thursday condemned Israel for severe violations of a global treaty protecting children's rights, stating its military actions since Oct. 7 have had a "catastrophic" impact on children.



"The committee condemns in the strongest terms the severe violations of rights under the convention in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), including the tremendous loss of life as a result of the state party's military actions," the four-member committee said in a statement, referring to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.



Reuters