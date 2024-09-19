News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-19 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says
A U.N. committee on Thursday condemned Israel for severe violations of a global treaty protecting children's rights, stating its military actions since Oct. 7 have had a "catastrophic" impact on children.
"The committee condemns in the strongest terms the severe violations of rights under the convention in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), including the tremendous loss of life as a result of the state party's military actions," the four-member committee said in a statement, referring to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
UN
Gaza
Next
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast
Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says crown prince
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-16
Israel pounds Gaza as Hamas vows to continue its fight
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-16
Israel pounds Gaza as Hamas vows to continue its fight
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-14
Israeli military shows reporters tunnels in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-14
Israeli military shows reporters tunnels in southern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
US believes Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely during Biden's term: WSJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
US believes Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely during Biden's term: WSJ
0
World News
12:24
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast
World News
12:24
Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says crown prince
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says crown prince
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
UN General Assembly calls for end to Israeli occupation within a year
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
UN General Assembly calls for end to Israeli occupation within a year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
0
World News
11:18
WHO: Explosions of communication devices in Lebanon caused "severe disruption" to fragile health sector
World News
11:18
WHO: Explosions of communication devices in Lebanon caused "severe disruption" to fragile health sector
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Taiwanese Defense Minister: National security team monitoring pager explosions targeting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Taiwanese Defense Minister: National security team monitoring pager explosions targeting Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
04:32
Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says
Lebanon News
04:32
Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
3
Lebanon News
14:27
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:27
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
10:14
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Middle East News
10:14
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:57
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports
Lebanon News
15:57
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports
6
Middle East News
08:28
NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies
Middle East News
08:28
NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies
7
Lebanon News
09:57
France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:57
France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources
8
Middle East News
11:49
Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack
Middle East News
11:49
Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More