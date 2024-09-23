Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,455

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-23 | 07:51
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,455
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,455

The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 41,455 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,878 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

AFP
