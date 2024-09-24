Jordan's King Abdullah: Forced displacement of Palestinians would be 'war crime'

2024-09-24 | 12:22
Jordan&#39;s King Abdullah: Forced displacement of Palestinians would be &#39;war crime&#39;
Jordan's King Abdullah: Forced displacement of Palestinians would be 'war crime'

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of his country becoming an "alternative homeland" for the Palestinians, warning that their forced displacement by Israel would be a “war crime."

Speaking during a gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, King Abdullah said "the idea of Jordan as an alternative homeland (for Palestinians)... will never happen."

He said he was responding to proposals floated by "extremists who are taking our region to the brink of an all-out war."


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Jordan

King Abdullah

Displacement

Palestinians

War

Crime

