Hamas demands 'immediate action' from UN to end Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24 | 14:14
High views
0min
Hamas demands 'immediate action' from UN to end Gaza war

Hamas said in a statement addressed to U.N. chief Antonio Guterres Tuesday it expects "immediate action" to end the Gaza war and will not join new ceasefire talks.

"We demand immediate action to stop the Israeli aggression and the war... in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said, adding it stands firm in its "position against entering new negotiations that would provide (Israel) with cover to continue its aggression".

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,467
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
