Gaza's war death toll at 41,595: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-29 | 07:12
Gaza's war death toll at 41,595: Health ministry
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 41,595 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.
The toll includes nine deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 96,251 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
