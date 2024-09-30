News
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-30 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
The United States on Monday will announce nearly $336 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, according to a U.S. Agency for International Development statement seen by Reuters.
The funding, first reported by Reuters, will enable USAID's partners to continue to provide humanitarian aid, including food assistance, healthcare, nutrition and other services, according to the statement.
The funding will also support emergency shelter assistance to displaced Gazans ahead of winter, the statement said.
"Over the last year, this conflict has cost the lives of innocent Palestinians and Israelis and has left Gaza and the West Bank in a state of humanitarian crisis and dire humanitarian need," the statement said.
"The United States continues to call on all parties to agree to a ceasefire deal and an immediate release of hostages, and to allow for the immediate scale-up of humanitarian aid moving into and throughout Gaza."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Million
Aid
Palestinians
Gaza
West Bank
