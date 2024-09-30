US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-30 | 11:00
High views
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank

The United States on Monday will announce nearly $336 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, according to a U.S. Agency for International Development statement seen by Reuters.

The funding, first reported by Reuters, will enable USAID's partners to continue to provide humanitarian aid, including food assistance, healthcare, nutrition and other services, according to the statement.

The funding will also support emergency shelter assistance to displaced Gazans ahead of winter, the statement said.

"Over the last year, this conflict has cost the lives of innocent Palestinians and Israelis and has left Gaza and the West Bank in a state of humanitarian crisis and dire humanitarian need," the statement said.

"The United States continues to call on all parties to agree to a ceasefire deal and an immediate release of hostages, and to allow for the immediate scale-up of humanitarian aid moving into and throughout Gaza."


Reuters
 
Gaza's war death toll rises to 41,615: Health ministry
Gaza's war death toll at 41,595: Health ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
