Netanyahu says 'obligated' to return hostages as Israel marks Oct 7 anniversary

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday to bring back all hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza, as Israel marked the first anniversary of October 7 attack by Hamas.



"On this day, in this place, and in many places across our country, we remember our dead, our hostages, whom we are obligated to bring back and our heroes who fell in defense of the homeland and the nation. We went through a terrible massacre a year ago," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.





