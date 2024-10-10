Palestinian and Dutch organizations on Thursday filed a legal complaint against the state of the Netherlands over its alleged failure to prevent Israel from committing possible genocide in Gaza and other violations of international law.



The case argues that the Netherlands has a legal obligation to do everything in its power to stop alleged violations of international law and the 1948 Genocide Convention by Israel.



It is backed by Palestinian human rights organizations, Dutch social justice NGOs and Jewish organizations, who do not support the Israeli government.



Israel denies committing war crimes or acts of genocide in its war in the Palestinian territory, which was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas strikes on southern Israel.



The organizations seek a ban on all Dutch exports to Israel of weapons and goods that could have a military use, but also want judges to order the country to halt all business with Israel related to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territories, the NGOs' lawyer Wout Albers told Reuters.



The case is expected to be heard in November.





Reuters