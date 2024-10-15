Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-15 | 09:15
High views
Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister
0min
Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister

Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday called for sanctions against Israel, urging the international community to cut all support over the conflict in the Middle East.

"We have reached the limit of words, diplomacy and international politics. We must start with sanctions," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told ruling party delegates at a meeting about Palestine, adding: "Israel needs to be boycotted."


AFP
LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
LBCI Previous

