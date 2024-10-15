News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas official Hamdan says Israel's plan aims to displace northern Gaza residents, blames U.S. for 'Gaza massacres'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-15 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas official Hamdan says Israel's plan aims to displace northern Gaza residents, blames U.S. for 'Gaza massacres'
Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan stated that what is happening in northern Gaza amounts to a "genocide committed by Israel against civilians."
He claimed on Tuesday that Israel's new plan aims to separate northern Gaza and displace its residents, describing it as one of the most "morally degenerate" military strategies devised by "military leaders lacking ethics."
He further noted: "We hold the U.S. administration responsible for the massacres, crimes, and genocide being committed against Gaza."
He also urged Arab and Islamic countries to take urgent action and assume their political responsibilities to pressure an end to the massacre in Gaza.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Osama Hamdan
Gaza
Israel
Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13
Hamas and WAFA report five children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13
Hamas and WAFA report five children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13
Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13
Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
17:13
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
World News
17:13
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
0
World News
13:48
Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld
World News
13:48
Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:37
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:37
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-05
Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'
World News
2024-08-05
Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'
0
World News
11:47
Italy PM to visit Lebanon Friday after UNIFIL attacks
World News
11:47
Italy PM to visit Lebanon Friday after UNIFIL attacks
0
World News
13:48
Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld
World News
13:48
Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
2
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
3
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
4
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
5
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
7
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
8
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More