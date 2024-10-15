Hamas official Hamdan says Israel's plan aims to displace northern Gaza residents, blames U.S. for 'Gaza massacres'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-15 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas official Hamdan says Israel&#39;s plan aims to displace northern Gaza residents, blames U.S. for &#39;Gaza massacres&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas official Hamdan says Israel's plan aims to displace northern Gaza residents, blames U.S. for 'Gaza massacres'

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan stated that what is happening in northern Gaza amounts to a "genocide committed by Israel against civilians."

He claimed on Tuesday that Israel's new plan aims to separate northern Gaza and displace its residents, describing it as one of the most "morally degenerate" military strategies devised by "military leaders lacking ethics."

He further noted: "We hold the U.S. administration responsible for the massacres, crimes, and genocide being committed against Gaza."

He also urged Arab and Islamic countries to take urgent action and assume their political responsibilities to pressure an end to the massacre in Gaza.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Osama Hamdan

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25

Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13

Hamas and WAFA report five children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13

Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:13

Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga

LBCI
World News
13:48

Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:37

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'

LBCI
World News
11:47

Italy PM to visit Lebanon Friday after UNIFIL attacks

LBCI
World News
13:48

Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

Turkey urges 'sanctions' against Israel over Gaza bloodshed: Foreign Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More