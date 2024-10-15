Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan stated that what is happening in northern Gaza amounts to a "genocide committed by Israel against civilians."



He claimed on Tuesday that Israel's new plan aims to separate northern Gaza and displace its residents, describing it as one of the most "morally degenerate" military strategies devised by "military leaders lacking ethics."



He further noted: "We hold the U.S. administration responsible for the massacres, crimes, and genocide being committed against Gaza."



He also urged Arab and Islamic countries to take urgent action and assume their political responsibilities to pressure an end to the massacre in Gaza.