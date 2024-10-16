UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point

On Wednesday, the UNRWA Commissioner, Philippe Lazzarini, stated that the agency's operations in Gaza are nearing a breaking point due to increasingly complex conditions.



In a press conference in Berlin, he said, "I will not hide the fact that we may reach a point where we can no longer operate."



He added, "We are very close to a potential breaking point. When will that be? I don't know. But we are very close to it."



Reuters