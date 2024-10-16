UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16 | 06:30
High views
UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point
UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point

On Wednesday, the UNRWA Commissioner, Philippe Lazzarini, stated that the agency's operations in Gaza are nearing a breaking point due to increasingly complex conditions.

In a press conference in Berlin, he said, "I will not hide the fact that we may reach a point where we can no longer operate." 

He added, "We are very close to a potential breaking point. When will that be? I don't know. But we are very close to it."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Operations

Gaza

Breaking Point

UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings
