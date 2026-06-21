King Charles to reveal tax details for the first time, palace says

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21-06-2026 | 07:11
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King Charles to reveal tax details for the first time, palace says
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King Charles to reveal tax details for the first time, palace says

Britain's King Charles will tell the public for the first time on Thursday how much tax he pays as monarch, ‌a royal spokesperson said on Sunday, as Buckingham Palace seeks to be more accountable and transparent.

By law, Charles is not obliged to pay income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax on ⁠what he received from Queen Elizabeth, but Charles has voluntarily agreed to pay income tax and capital gains tax when he sells private assets.

Details will come as part of annual royal accounts due for release on Thursday.

Charles receives personal income from land, private estates and investments on top of the £132 million ($175 ‌million) ⁠he received from the government in the 2025/26 tax year to support royal duties.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the move aimed to "encourage wider understanding of our accountability."

Charles ⁠provided information on his tax payments when he was Prince of Wales and intends to continue to do so ⁠in future years as king, the palace said.

The British parliament's Public Accounts Committee launched an inquiry ⁠into residential property arrangements provided to members of the royal family last year.

Reuters

World News

Britain

King Charles

Tax

Buckingham Palace

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