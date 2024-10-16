Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing Gaza aid, Israeli officials say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16 | 14:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing Gaza aid, Israeli officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing Gaza aid, Israeli officials say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza, three officials who attended the discussion said, with aid likely to increase soon.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately comment. A fourth Israeli official said the prime minister's security cabinet was expected to discuss the matter further on Sunday. The meeting was first reported by Israel's Channel 13 news.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Aid

Gaza

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,409
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11

US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07

Air raid sirens in central Israel after rockets fired from Gaza: army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-20

Israeli forces intensify Rafah raid, kill 14 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12

Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Hamas official says: No end to widening Mideast conflict without Gaza resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Qatar's emir urges Resolution 1701 implementation, stresses need for comprehensive solution in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:58

Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:29

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More