News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing Gaza aid, Israeli officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16 | 14:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing Gaza aid, Israeli officials say
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza, three officials who attended the discussion said, with aid likely to increase soon.
A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately comment. A fourth Israeli official said the prime minister's security cabinet was expected to discuss the matter further on Sunday. The meeting was first reported by Israel's Channel 13 news.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Aid
Gaza
Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,409
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11
US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11
US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07
Air raid sirens in central Israel after rockets fired from Gaza: army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07
Air raid sirens in central Israel after rockets fired from Gaza: army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-20
Israeli forces intensify Rafah raid, kill 14 in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-20
Israeli forces intensify Rafah raid, kill 14 in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12
Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12
Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks
0
Middle East News
13:39
Hamas official says: No end to widening Mideast conflict without Gaza resolution
Middle East News
13:39
Hamas official says: No end to widening Mideast conflict without Gaza resolution
0
Middle East News
12:12
Qatar's emir urges Resolution 1701 implementation, stresses need for comprehensive solution in Gaza, Lebanon
Middle East News
12:12
Qatar's emir urges Resolution 1701 implementation, stresses need for comprehensive solution in Gaza, Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:58
Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation
Middle East News
07:58
Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
0
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
2
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
3
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
7
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
8
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More