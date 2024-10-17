News
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter, UN reports
2024-10-17 | 08:19
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter, UN reports
Some 345,000 Gazans face "catastrophic" levels of hunger this winter after aid deliveries fell, a U.N.-backed assessment said Thursday, warning of the persistent risk of famine across the Palestinian territory.
This is up from the 133,000 people currently categorized as experiencing "catastrophic food insecurity," according to a classification compiled by U.N. agencies and NGOs.
AFP
