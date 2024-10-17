Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar provided 'an "opportunity" to release hostages held in Gaza and to remove the militant group from the territory.'



"The 'elimination' of Sinwar creates an opportunity for the immediate release of the hostages and paves the way for a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza, one that is without Hamas and Iranian control," Katz said in a statement.



AFP