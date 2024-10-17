News
NATO Chief Rutte says on Sinwar's killing: "I won't mourn him"
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17 | 13:22
NATO Chief Rutte says on Sinwar's killing: "I won't mourn him"
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte responded Thursday to reports of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying, "If he is dead, I certainly won't be mourning him."
Rutte commented during a press conference in Brussels, just moments before Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz officially confirmed Sinwar's death.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
NATO
Mark Rutte
Yahya Sinwar
Assassination
