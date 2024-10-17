NATO Chief Rutte says on Sinwar's killing: "I won't mourn him"

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17 | 13:22
High views
NATO Chief Rutte says on Sinwar&#39;s killing: &quot;I won&#39;t mourn him&quot;
NATO Chief Rutte says on Sinwar's killing: "I won't mourn him"

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte responded Thursday to reports of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying, "If he is dead, I certainly won't be mourning him."

Rutte commented during a press conference in Brussels, just moments before Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz officially confirmed Sinwar's death.

