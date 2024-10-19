News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18 | 22:52
Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza
At least 33 people were killed and 85 wounded in Israeli strikes that hit several houses on Friday in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, medics said, where residents said tanks blew up roads and houses.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said the death toll from the strikes could rise because some people were believed to be trapped under the rubble, and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said children were among those killed. There was no immediate Israeli comment.
Other Israeli strikes killed at least 39 Palestinians across Gaza on Friday, 20 of them in Jabalia, the Gaza health ministry said.
Residents of Jabalia said Israeli tanks had reached the heart of the camp after pushing through suburbs and residential districts. They said the Israeli army was destroying dozens of houses daily, from the air and the ground, and by placing bombs in buildings then detonating them remotely.
The Israeli military said its forces, which have been operating in Jabalia for the past two weeks, killed dozens of militants in close-quarters combat on Thursday, carried out aerial strikes, and dismantled military infrastructure.
On Thursday Israel said it had killed the country's number one enemy, Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, whom it blamed for ordering the Oct. 7 attack on Israel -- the deadliest in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping for more attacks.
Residents said Israeli forces had effectively isolated the far northern Gazan towns of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya from Gaza City, blocking movement except for those families heeding evacuation orders and leaving the three towns.
They said communications and internet services had been cut, disrupting rescue operations.
On Friday, health officials appealed for fuel, medical supplies and food to be sent immediately to three northern Gaza hospitals overwhelmed by the number of patients and injuries.
At the Kamal Adwan Hospital, medics said they had to replace children in intensive care with more critical cases of adults badly wounded by Israeli airstrikes on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Jabalia on Thursday.
Israel said it had targeted militants holed up in the complex.
Kamal Adwan's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, said in a video sent to media that the children had been moved to another division inside the facility, where they were being cared for. He said medical staff were exhausted and hospital supplies, including food, were badly depleted.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Jabalia
Gaza
Camp
Israel
Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:36
At least 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, WAFA reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:36
At least 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, WAFA reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:08
Israeli army denies reports of hostage rescues in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:08
Israeli army denies reports of hostage rescues in Gaza
0
Middle East News
15:36
Trump says killing of Hamas leader makes Middle East peace 'easier'
Middle East News
15:36
Trump says killing of Hamas leader makes Middle East peace 'easier'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01
PLO mourns killing of Hamas chief Sinwar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01
PLO mourns killing of Hamas chief Sinwar
0
World News
11:57
UK's Starmer says killing of Hamas chief Sinwar 'provides opportunity' for ceasefire
World News
11:57
UK's Starmer says killing of Hamas chief Sinwar 'provides opportunity' for ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
14:55
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib contacts Egyptian counterpart on ceasefire efforts and presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:55
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib contacts Egyptian counterpart on ceasefire efforts and presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
0
Middle East News
2024-10-14
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address
Middle East News
2024-10-14
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
3
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
4
Lebanon News
15:06
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons
Lebanon News
15:06
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons
5
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
6
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
7
Lebanon News
05:00
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
Lebanon News
05:00
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Israel Hayom: Sinwar's body secretly moved after autopsy, may be used as bargaining chip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Israel Hayom: Sinwar's body secretly moved after autopsy, may be used as bargaining chip
