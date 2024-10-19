Gaza's war death toll rises to 42,519: Health Ministry

2024-10-19 | 07:03
Gaza's war death toll rises to 42,519: Health Ministry
Gaza's war death toll rises to 42,519: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 42,519 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, although the toll did not incorporate a strike that killed 33 people overnight.

The toll includes 19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 99,637 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war on October 7, 2023.

