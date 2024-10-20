Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,603

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-20 | 05:42
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,603
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,603

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 42,603 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 84 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 99,795 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war on October 7, 2023.

AFP
 
