Israeli army reports death of 401st Armored Brigade commander in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-20 | 12:34
High views
0min
Israeli army reports death of 401st Armored Brigade commander in Gaza

The Israeli army said Sunday that the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade was killed, and another officer was seriously injured in the Gaza Strip.
 
