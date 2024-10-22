Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed Tuesday in Israel in a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire, an AFP reporter travelling with him said, days after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.



Blinken, launching his regional tour exactly two weeks before U.S. elections, will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with U.S. officials hopeful for progress but downplaying chances of an immediate breakthrough during his trip.



AFP