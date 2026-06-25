US government pledges $150 million in aid for Venezuela earthquake

World News
25-06-2026 | 15:33
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US government pledges $150 million in aid for Venezuela earthquake
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US government pledges $150 million in aid for Venezuela earthquake

The United States said Thursday it was mobilizing $150 million in aid for Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes killed at least 188 people and left hundreds injured, as rescuers from around the world raced to provide help.

The State Department said the package would include $50 million in new bilateral awards to aid groups already working in Venezuela, as well as a $100 million contribution to a U.N. humanitarian fund for the country.

AFP

World News

government

pledges

million

Venezuela

earthquake

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