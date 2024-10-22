UNRWA calls for immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian passage

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22 | 04:36
UNRWA calls for immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian passage
UNRWA calls for immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian passage

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for 'an immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza, even if only for a few hours, to facilitate the safe passage of families wishing to evacuate the area.'
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,718
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP
