UNRWA calls for immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian passage
2024-10-22 | 04:36
UNRWA calls for immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian passage
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for 'an immediate ceasefire in northern Gaza, even if only for a few hours, to facilitate the safe passage of families wishing to evacuate the area.'
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,718
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP
06:04
Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports
05:55
Russian strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills three, including a child
05:45
War knocked human development in Gaza back to 1955, UNDP says
05:38
Sahel General Hospital conducts media tour to refute Israeli claims of tunnels and shelters
05:45
War knocked human development in Gaza back to 1955, UNDP says
05:19
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,718
03:11
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP
02:10
Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic
16:58
Lebanon says Israeli strikes near Beirut hospital killed four, including a child
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
2024-10-15
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
2024-09-23
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
03:50
Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
14:33
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
