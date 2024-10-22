War knocked human development in Gaza back to 1955, UNDP says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22 | 05:45
High views
War knocked human development in Gaza back to 1955, UNDP says
War knocked human development in Gaza back to 1955, UNDP says

The war in Gaza has devastated the Palestinian economy, which is now 35% smaller than it was at the start of Israel's invasion a year ago; while development levels in Gaza itself have collapsed to the level of the 1950s, the UN's development agency said.

Launching a new study on the socioeconomic impacts of the war, which Palestinian officials say has claimed more than 42,500 lives, opens new tab, the UNDP's Chitose Noguchi said that by some measures the region's poverty level was now approaching 100% as a result of the disruption, with unemployment now at 80%.

"The state of Palestine is experiencing unprecedented levels of setbacks," she said over a crackling line from Deir Al-Balah. "For Gaza, reversing development by an estimated 70 years to 1955."

Reuters
