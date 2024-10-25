Israeli airstrike targets two homes in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, killing 25: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25 | 04:52
High views
Israeli airstrike targets two homes in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, killing 25: Al Jazeera
0min
Israeli airstrike targets two homes in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, killing 25: Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera reported on Friday that an Israeli airstrike targeted two homes in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and resulted in the killing of 25 individuals and numerous injuries.
