Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 42,924
2024-10-26 | 07:08
The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 42,924 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 77 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 100,833 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
