US and seven Western nations warn Netanyahu over Smotrich’s potential threat to Palestinian economy: Axios

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27 | 11:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US and seven Western nations warn Netanyahu over Smotrich’s potential threat to Palestinian economy: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US and seven Western nations warn Netanyahu over Smotrich’s potential threat to Palestinian economy: Axios

On Sunday, Axios reported that the United States and seven Western countries sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him against granting Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich the ability to take actions that could harm the Palestinian economy.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States. West

Warning

Israel

Finance Minister

Actions

Palestine

Economy

LBCI Next
Israeli defense minister says 'painful concessions' needed to free Gaza hostages
Israeli army leaves north Gaza hospital, detains medics: Health ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

In the details, here are the reactions to Israel's strikes against Iran: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Iraq warns against global 'silence' over Israeli actions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-25

Pro-Iran factions in Iraq claim responsibility for drone strike in Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:55

Gallant says 'painful concessions' must be made to secure release of hostages held in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:23

Doha meetings on hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza begin, Axios reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal, Lebanon war: What will Doha negotiations entail?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-25

Ground operation in south Lebanon to end within two weeks, Israel's Broadcasting Authority claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
13:07

Israeli Northern Command Chief says: We must ensure Hezbollah no longer threatens the North

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli army urges evacuation of several southern Lebanese villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More