Netanyahu says Israel did not receive a proposal for the release of four hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28 | 16:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says Israel did not receive a proposal for the release of four hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel did not receive a proposal that would include the release of four hostages in return for a 48-hour ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
"If such a proposal were made, the prime minister would accept it on the spot," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hostages
Ceasefire
Gaza Strip
Next
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Gallant says 'painful concessions' must be made to secure release of hostages held in Gaza
Previous
