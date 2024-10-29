Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,061

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza&#39;s Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,061
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,061

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 43,061 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 41 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 101,223 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Health

Ministry

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Israel

LBCI Next
France 'very strongly regrets' Israel's outlawing of UNRWA: Foreign Ministry
Turkey says Israel's move to ban UNRWA violates international law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-26

Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 42,924

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,847

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,718

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-20

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,603

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:56

Norway requests ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

US says Israel not yet doing enough to help Palestinians in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

France 'very strongly regrets' Israel's outlawing of UNRWA: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:02

Turkey says Israel's move to ban UNRWA violates international law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

UN official: Fighting puts Mideast on brink of 'catastrophe'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-16

Over a dozen injured in 4.8 magnitude earthquake in western Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Video captures intense clashes unfolding in Khiam, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More