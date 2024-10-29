France "very strongly regrets" Israel's adoption of laws barring activities of the U.N.'s Palestinian aid agency UNRWA, the foreign ministry said Tuesday in a statement.



"Implementation of these laws would have very serious consequences for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is already catastrophic, but also all of the Palestinian territories," the statement read, adding that France "reiterates its support for UNRWA and will continue to track the implementation of reforms necessary for its actions to be neutral."





AFP