Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Sources within Hamas have stated that the movement has not received any proposals regarding a ceasefire or a prisoner exchange deal but is prepared to respond to any suggestions that lead to these outcomes, including an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.



A Hamas leader told AFP, “We have not officially received any comprehensive proposal. We are ready to engage with any ideas or suggestions presented to us that ultimately lead to a ceasefire and military withdrawal from the region.”



The leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is obstructing any agreement because he wishes to continue implementing his plans for genocide, cleansing, and displacement, stating that there is no American pressure to stop the ongoing actions.



He explained that “everything being discussed with intermediaries consists of various ideas aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ending the war, but not a solid or comprehensive proposal.”



The Hamas leader emphasized, “We have told intermediaries that Hamas is ready if the occupation agrees to a proposal for a ceasefire, complete withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced persons to their homes in Gaza and northern Gaza, adequate delivery of aid to our people, and a serious agreement for a prisoner exchange.”



AFP