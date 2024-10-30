Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30 | 10:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Sources within Hamas have stated that the movement has not received any proposals regarding a ceasefire or a prisoner exchange deal but is prepared to respond to any suggestions that lead to these outcomes, including an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

A Hamas leader told AFP, “We have not officially received any comprehensive proposal. We are ready to engage with any ideas or suggestions presented to us that ultimately lead to a ceasefire and military withdrawal from the region.”

The leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is obstructing any agreement because he wishes to continue implementing his plans for genocide, cleansing, and displacement, stating that there is no American pressure to stop the ongoing actions.

He explained that “everything being discussed with intermediaries consists of various ideas aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ending the war, but not a solid or comprehensive proposal.”

The Hamas leader emphasized, “We have told intermediaries that Hamas is ready if the occupation agrees to a proposal for a ceasefire, complete withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced persons to their homes in Gaza and northern Gaza, adequate delivery of aid to our people, and a serious agreement for a prisoner exchange.”

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ceasefire

Gaza

Israel

War

Mediators

LBCI Next
Gaza mediators to propose truce of 'less than a month': source with knowledge of talks
Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP states
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06

Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israel must apply 'military pressure' in Gaza to ensure hostages return: minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12

UN Council expresses 'grave concern' over Israel's UNRWA ban

LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

France 'firmly condemns' deadly Israeli strike in north Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new Secretary General?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-02

Saudi-owned ship attacked in Red Sea; attackers unknown

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Iraq denies stopping fuel supplies to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More