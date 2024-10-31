Israeli airstrikes renewed on Jabalia refugee camp and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31 | 01:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes renewed on Jabalia refugee camp and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes renewed on Jabalia refugee camp and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli airstrikes have resumed on the Jabalia refugee camp and nearby areas in northern Gaza. 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrikes

Gaza

Jabalia

Refugee Camp

LBCI Next
Series of Israeli airstrikes hit northwestern areas of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports
Israel must apply 'military pressure' in Gaza to ensure hostages return: minister
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28

France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

PM Mikati condemns Israel targeting UNIFIL, requested FM Bou Habib to follow up on incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Emergency response needed as thousands displaced to Deir Al-Ahmar amid evacuations from Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

UNESCO seeks enhanced protection for cultural and historical sites in Lebanon under international agreements

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28

France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:00

Israeli army burns medicine supplies, disrupts international organizations: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:17

Series of Israeli airstrikes hit northwestern areas of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israel must apply 'military pressure' in Gaza to ensure hostages return: minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

New Hezbollah leader to give first speech Wednesday: source tells AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29

Netanyahu considers reshuffling hostage negotiation team as focus intensifies on securing deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan

LBCI
World News
15:52

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More