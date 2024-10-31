News
War death toll in Gaza at 43,204 since start of war: Health Ministry
2024-10-31 | 09:32
War death toll in Gaza at 43,204 since start of war: Health Ministry
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 43,204 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 41 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 101,641 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War
Death
Toll
Gaza
Health
Ministry
