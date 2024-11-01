Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials

2024-11-01 | 14:27
The Israeli military said on Friday it killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab, describing him as one of the last high-ranking members of Hamas responsible for coordinating with other groups in Gaza, in an airstrike in Khan Younis.

Reuters
 
