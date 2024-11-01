News
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01 | 14:27
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
The Israeli military said on Friday it killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab, describing him as one of the last high-ranking members of Hamas responsible for coordinating with other groups in Gaza, in an airstrike in Khan Younis.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Khan Younis
Israeli army confirms death of Givati Brigade commander in Gaza
EU Council chief warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban for key trade deal
Latest News
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
0
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
0
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
15:52
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,259
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,259
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:02
Israeli army confirms death of Givati Brigade commander in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:02
Israeli army confirms death of Givati Brigade commander in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31
EU Council chief warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban for key trade deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31
EU Council chief warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban for key trade deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-30
Power, Politics, and Social Media: The Battle for Influence in a Digital World
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-30
Power, Politics, and Social Media: The Battle for Influence in a Digital World
0
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Netanyahu informs Haredi coalition that Gallant could be dismissed after attack on Iran
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Netanyahu informs Haredi coalition that Gallant could be dismissed after attack on Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
0
Lebanon News
12:38
Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan
Lebanon News
12:38
Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
1
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
3
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
4
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
7
Lebanon News
01:08
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
Lebanon News
01:08
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
8
Lebanon News
02:53
NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack
Lebanon News
02:53
NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack
