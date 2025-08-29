Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday

29-08-2025 | 13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday

The Lebanese Cabinet will hold a session at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Presidential Palace to present and discuss the army’s implementation plan for placing all weapons under state control.

