Israeli army says two projectiles fired from north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03 | 01:21
Israeli army says two projectiles fired from north Gaza
The Israeli military said it identified two projectiles crossing into Israeli territory on Saturday from the northern Gaza Strip, where it is conducting a sweeping offensive targeting Hamas militants.
"Following the sirens that sounded in several communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, two projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip and falling in an open area," the military said in a statement. It was the first such rocket fire from Gaza in weeks.
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Gaza
Hamas
Projectiles
