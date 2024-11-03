Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03 | 15:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

A suspected leak of classified Gaza documents involving an aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has jolted Israeli politics and outraged the families of hostages held by Hamas who have been pushing for a deal to get their loved ones home.

Details of the case have trickled out slowly because of a gag order.

But a magistrate's ruling partly lifting the order has provided an initial glimpse of the case that the court said had compromised security sources and may have harmed Israel's efforts to release the hostages.

"Classified and sensitive intelligence information was taken from the Israeli army systems and taken out illegally," a ruling by the Rishon Le-Zion Magistrates' Court said on Sunday, which may have caused "serious damage to the state's security and posed a risk to information sources."

In that, the court said, the leak could have hurt efforts to release the hostages.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing by his office staffers and said in a statement on Saturday that he was only made aware of the leaked document by the media.

The four suspects - one a spokesman from Netanyahu's circle and three of them members of the security establishment - could not be reached for comment.

Details from the document in question were published by the German Bild newspaper on Sept. 6, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, one of the media outlets that had appealed the court to lift the gag order.

The article, labelled as an exclusive, purportedly outlined the negotiation strategy of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist militant group that Israel has been fighting in Gaza for more than a year.

Around that time, the United States, Qatar and Egypt were mediating ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, that were to include a deal to release hostages held in Gaza.

But the talks faltered with Israel and Hamas trading blame for the deadlock. The article in question largely corresponded with Netanyahu's allegations against Hamas over the impasse.

It was published days after six Israeli hostages were found executed in a Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza. Their killing sparked mass protests in Israel and outraged hostage families, who accused Netanyahu of torpedoing the ceasefire talks for political reasons.

On Saturday, some of the families joined the Israeli journalists' appeal to lift the gag order.

"These people have been living on a rollercoaster of rumours and half truths," said their lawyer, Dana Pugach.

"For the last year they have been waiting to hear any intelligence or any information about negotiations for the release of those hostages. If some of that information had been stolen from army sources then we think that the families have the right to learn about any relevant detail," she added.

In another session on Sunday about the investigation by the Shin Bet domestic security service, police and the military, the court ordered one suspect be released, while keeping others in remand, according to Haaretz.

Asked about the investigation, Bild said that it does not comment on its sources. "The authenticity of the document known to us was confirmed by the Israeli army immediately after publication," it said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Leak

Classified

Documents

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Hostages

Hamas

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry urges international organizations to send medical teams to northern hospitals
Israel estimates 51 hostages in Gaza still alive, Israel Hayom reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:20

Israeli army estimates six-month timeline to dismantle Hamas infrastructure in North Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03

Israel estimates 51 hostages in Gaza still alive, Israel Hayom reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30

Israel must apply 'military pressure' in Gaza to ensure hostages return: minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30

Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58

UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:54

Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:19

Israeli attacks kill at least 31 people in Gaza, medics state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-31

BDL issues directive for banks to pay two monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
World News
2024-08-10

Sao Paulo plane crash: All 61 on board killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More