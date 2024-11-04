Gaza health ministry says Israel's bombarding hospital in territory's north

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza health ministry says Israel&#39;s bombarding hospital in territory&#39;s north
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza health ministry says Israel's bombarding hospital in territory's north

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that Israeli forces are bombarding the last partially functioning hospital in north Gaza, the area of intense Israeli military operations for the past month.
 
"At this moment, occupation forces are continuing to violently bombard and destroy Kamal Adwan Hospital, targeting all parts of the hospital," the ministry said of the hospital in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia. The military when contacted said it was checking the reports.
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Kamal Adwan Hospital

Palestine

LBCI Next
UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58

UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03

Israeli attacks kill at least 31 people in Gaza, medics state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03

At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:52

Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,374

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58

UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

Hezbollah targets Israeli tanks in guided missile attack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More