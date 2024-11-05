Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04 | 22:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza &#39;time to pursue prisoner exchange deal&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

According to Israel's Channel 12, Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi informed the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza that the time has come to seek a prisoner exchange agreement.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Exchange

Prisoners

Deal

Hostages

LBCI Next
Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza
US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:51

Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Israel army says drone approaching from east intercepted

LBCI
World News
00:36

Trump vows to lead America to 'new heights of glory'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:51

Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:09

US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:52

Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Gaza health ministry says Israel's bombarding hospital in territory's north

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Lebanon to create judicial committee to address complaints on aid misuse, Yassin tells LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:46

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed

LBCI
Middle East News
16:25

Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Hezbollah says launched 'big rocket salvo' at Israel's Safed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More