Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in two Israeli strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-10
Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in two Israeli strikes
Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in two Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defense agency on Sunday said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in the Palestinian territory.

The first strike on the house in Jabalia in northern Gaza killed "at least 25" people, including 13 children, and injured more than 30, the civil defense said, adding that another strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City killed five.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Airstrikes

War

Rescuers

