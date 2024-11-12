US affirms continued support for two-state solution, Al Jazeera reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12 | 00:41
US affirms continued support for two-state solution, Al Jazeera reports
US affirms continued support for two-state solution, Al Jazeera reports

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Al Jazeera that the United States has repeatedly affirmed its support for a two-state solution as part of negotiations that would lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state. 
 
