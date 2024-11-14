Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood kills three and wounds ten

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14 | 02:47
High views
Israeli airstrike on Gaza&#39;s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood kills three and wounds ten
Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood kills three and wounds ten

Three Palestinians were killed and ten others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, according to emergency responders.
Israel

Gaza

Airstrike

Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood

Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties
Police detain pro-Palestinian protesters defying Amsterdam ban
