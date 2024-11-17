News
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Gaza's civil defense on Sunday said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 20 people, including four women and three children, across the war-torn Palestinian territory.
The deadliest strike killed ten people in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, said civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal, adding dozens of others were wounded.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civil Defense
Israel
Airstrikes
