Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17 | 03:19
High views
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza's civil defense on Sunday said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 20 people, including four women and three children, across the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The deadliest strike killed ten people in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, said civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal, adding dozens of others were wounded.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 43,846
Tens killed, wounded in Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza's Beit Lahiya, medics tell Reuters
LBCI Previous

