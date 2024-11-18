EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza war: Borrell

2024-11-18 | 06:36
EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza war: Borrell
2min
EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza war: Borrell

The European Union's top diplomat on Monday confirmed he would suggest to members of the bloc that the EU pauses its political dialogue with Israel, citing the country's conduct of the war in Gaza.

"Many people tried to stop the war in Gaza... this has not happened yet. And I don't see a hope for this to happen. That's why we have to put pressure on the Israeli government, and also, obviously, on the Hamas side," Josep Borrell told journalists ahead of an EU meeting.

The European Union's foreign policy chief last week proposed that the bloc suspend its political dialogue with Israel, citing possible human rights violations in the war in Gaza, according to four diplomats and a letter seen by Reuters.

In a sign his proposal won't be welcomed by all EU members, Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp said the EU needed to uphold its dialogue with Israel.

"In the view of the Netherlands, this door should be kept open," he said.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

Pressure

Israel

Gaza

War

Josep Borrell

