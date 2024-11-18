Biden urges G20 leaders to 'increase pressure' on Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden urges G20 leaders to &#39;increase pressure&#39; on Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden urges G20 leaders to 'increase pressure' on Hamas

U.S. President Joe Biden called on G20 leaders Monday to step up pressure on Hamas for a ceasefire with Israel, as he vowed to "keep pushing" for a deal in his last weeks before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

"I ask everyone here to increase their pressure on Hamas, which is currently refusing this deal," Biden said in his opening remarks to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Biden

US

G20

Leaders

Pressure

Hamas

Gaza

Hostages

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood, Al Jazeera reports
Israeli Ministers advocate for West Bank annexation, sparking tensions over Palestinian statehood
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30

Israel must apply 'military pressure' in Gaza to ensure hostages return: minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15

Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05

Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza war: Borrell

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24

Netanyahu increases reward for hostage surrender to 5 million shekels: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17

'No plan B' to aid Palestinian refugees: UNRWA chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

UNRWA says large Gaza food convoy violently looted

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza war: Borrell

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli forces warn civil defense center in Baalbek to evacuate before deadline

LBCI
Middle East News
09:13

UK unveils new sanctions on Iran over support for Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-10-01

Houthis announce targeting two ships in Red and Arabian seas

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More