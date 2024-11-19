Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

2024-11-19 | 05:36
Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid
Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday during an Israel military operation in the occupied West Bank near Jenin, said the governor of the region, citing local authorities.

"There are three bodies of martyrs that are now with the Israeli side after they killed them," Kamal Abu al-Rub said, citing the District Coordination Office. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the operation.

