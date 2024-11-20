Hamas says US 'directly responsible' for Gaza war after UN veto

Hamas accused the United States on Wednesday of being "directly responsible" for Israel's "genocidal war" in Gaza after it vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.



"Again, the United States demonstrates that it is a direct partner in the aggression against our people, that it is a criminal, kills children and women and destroys civilian life in Gaza, and that it is directly responsible for the genocidal war and ethnic cleansing, just like the occupation (Israel)," Hamas said in a statement.



AFP